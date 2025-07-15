FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Family, friends, and loved ones of the nine people who perished in a fast-moving fire at an assisted-living Facility in Fall River on Sunday night are left grappling with their loss.

The granddaughter of Eleanor Willett shared cherished photos of her 86-year-old grandmother with 7NEWS. The beloved matriarch of her family loved sharing her life stories with her friends at Gabriel House, where she’s lived for the last year.

“She didn’t have a mean bone in her body,” said Holly Mallowes. “She lived a very full life, a very interesting life, and she had five children and dozens of grandchildren, she was so loved, and this tragedy, it’s heartbreaking to lose somebody so unexpectedly.”

Another photo shared with 7NEWS features Robert King, who was smiling during a visit with family.

His sister and brother-in-law say the frequently visited the 78-year-old at the facility and grew attached to all of the familiar faces there. Now they’re in a state of both heartbreak and shock that the Vietnam veteran is no longer here.

Family members also identified Rui Albernaz among those who lost their lives.

They describe him as a loving man who lived at Gabriel House for the last three years.

His niece rushed to the scene in the hopes of locating him, only to have her worst fear confirmed.

Seventy-eight-year-old Richard Rochon was also identified among the victims, he also served his country in Vietnam.

And now the families of those who perished are looking for answers and reassurances that a tragedy like this will never happen again.

