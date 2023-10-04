CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Testimony got underway Wednesday in the trial of the man accused of killing a couple in Concord, New Hampshire last year.

Logan Clegg was in court as he faces charges in connection with the deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid. During proceedings on Wednesday, Stephen’s sister took the stand and described the moment she realized something had happened to her brother.

Clegg is accused of shooting and killing the Reids while they were walking on a hiking trail.

Speaking in court, Stephen’s sister Susan Forey said she reported the couple missing a few days after they left their home for their walk. Forey said she was concerned after hearing Stephen did not show up for a tennis match with his older brother and went to his apartment to check on him.

“The apartment was neat,” Forey said. “The computer was there and they weren’t.”

“I just realized that something was terribly wrong,” Forey continued. “So, I knew that I had to report them missing.”

The search for the Reids expanded from the couple’s apartment into the hiking trail nearby.

In court this week, one officer spoke about the moment he said he came across Clegg in the woods, where Clegg allegedly gave the officer a fake name and said he hadn’t seen anyone else in the area since he had been there.

A police K-9 later discovered the Reids’ bodies off the hiking trail where authorities were searching, officials said.

“As I came closer, her head went into the pile,” one officer said on Wednesday. “At that point, I was almost up on top of her. She became very tense. I put my hand on her back and as I looked, I saw what appeared to be the back of a human’s skull.”

A monthslong investigation into the Reids’ deaths eventually led investigators to South Burlington, Vermont where they arrested Clegg in October of last year.

Clegg was arrested at a library in South Burlington on a fugitive from justice charge, as he was wanted in Utah in relation to a separate felony possession of stolen property case.

Before his arrest, Concord Police had been notified Clegg purchased a one-way plane ticket bound from JFK Airport to Germany.

The prosecution and the defense in Clegg’s current case delivered opening statements on Tuesday after jury selection on Monday.

Among comments, the prosecution said there was plenty of evidence against Clegg, and said the defendant lied to police on numerous occasions.

On the defense, an attorney for Clegg maintained the reason he lied to police and ran to another state was because he was on probation at the time, and did not want to communicate with police.

“The wrong man has been charged,” said defense attorney Caroline Smith. “Logan had no connection to the Reids, he had no contact with the Reids, and he did not murder the Reids.”

Clegg has pleaded not guilty to multiple second degree murder charges, as well as multiple charges of falsifying evidence and at least one count of a firearms-related charge.

The prosecution was continuing to call witnesses for testimony as of around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)