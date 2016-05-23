Victoria Warren is a 7NEWS General Assignment Reporter. She joined 7NEWS in 2006 from WJXT-TV in Jacksonville, Fla.

Victoria also worked at KTKA-TV in Topeka, Kansas, and at KPTM-TV in Omaha, Nebraska. Prior to that, she anchored the morning show for KOBI-TV in Medford, Oregon. Her work has included coverage of the Patriots Super Bowl win in Jacksonville, NASA’s return to flight after the Columbia Space Shuttle disaster, and Florida’s hits of hurricanes, including Charlie, Frances, Jean, and Ivan.

Victoria earned her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in Chicago.

Raised in Staten Island, Victoria is thrilled to be back in the Northeast close to her family. She enjoys spending time with her family, and also loves traveling, reading, and ballroom dancing.