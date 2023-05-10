A Florida father is accused of hitting an employee from his son’s school.

The alleged incident happened on a school bus and was caught on camera by another student.

The sheriff’s office report said 50-year-old Esdras Burges-Crus went to his son’s bus stop last week “unhappy with his son being suspended from the bus.”

He had been told he couldn’t get on, but did anyway, according to the report.

The report says Burges-Cruz “struck the victim in the chest.” However, he denied touching the victim and only grabbed a paper out of their hand.

