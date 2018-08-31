Police in Miami launched an investigation after a video appearing to show an officer slapping a man in handcuffs surfaced.

An 11-year-old girl recorded the incident after witnessing the arrest of 26-year-old Jacksonville Gaston.

Her father can be heard yelling at the officer after he apparently hits Gaston.

Miami-Dade police director Juan Perez says, “The incident, in its entirety, is currently under internal investigation to ensure that the officers’ actions were in accordance with established policies and procedures and consistent with the Miami-Dade Police Department’s deeply held core values of integrity, respect, service and fairness.”

Gaston was charged with battery on an officer.

