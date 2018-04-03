(WHDH) — A frightening fall in Tuckerman Ravine on Mount Washington was captured on video.

One of the skiers lost their balance, causing the pair to fall down the ravine Sunday.

According to the Mount Washington Avalanche Center, neither of the skiers were injured in the fall.

Officials are warning other skiers looking to take this dangerous path to come equipped with a helmet, ice ax and crampons.

People are also encouraged to check the weather conditions before heading out to the ravine.

