ASHLAND, Mass. (WHDH) – Caught on camera – a restaurant owner in Ashland was captured on video saving a man’s life.

The owner, Peter Zoummar, helped a customer who was choking on a piece of food inside his diner. He says he stopped cooking immediately and jumped into action.

It wasn’t a quick save – the video shows the multiple attempts to help the man breathe.

Zoummar said the man thanked him after.

“He just turned around and shook my hand and the tables started clapping,” Zoummar said.

The owner said he received Heimlich and CPR training in December.

