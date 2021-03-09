Video captures coyotes trotting along road in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man driving through Boston over the weekend captured video of a pair of coyotes as they trotted along a road in the city.

Video taken by Kyle Bouchard showed the coyotes on Nonantum Road in Brighton on Saturday morning.

The sighting marks the second in Boston in the last month.

A coyote was seen eating something in the Arnold Arboretum in February.

