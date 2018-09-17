BALLWIN, Mo. (WHDH) — A driver in Missouri is facing multiple charges after he sped past a stopped school bus that was picking up kids.

Video captured the moment when 52-year-old Matthew McCloskey drove up on a person’s yard in order to pass a car that had stopped for a school bus in Ballwin.

He then proceeds past the bus, which had its stop sign fully extended.

Will Rosa, director of transportation for the Parkway School District, says he sees people ignore the sign all the time.

“It does happen. Maybe not like that. That was an extreme. But it does happen. And it happens too often,” he said. “Hopefully people watch that video and think, ‘Hmm. Speeding car. Kids.’ Hope they make the connection that it’s very dangerous.”

McCloskey allegedly admitted to driving the car and said a mechanical failure caused the accident.

He was charged with leaving the scene of an accident, driving while suspended and violation of a school bus stop sign.

