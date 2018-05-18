A problematic passenger caught on video trying to break his way into an airplane in Australia is facing charges.

Video shows the man pulling at the door and even putting his leg onto the side of the aircraft as he works to get the door open.

Airline employees prevented him from getting on board.

The man assaulted several employees during the incident, passengers said.

“He was punching them. He was kicking them,” Susannah Murray said. “The gentlemen were trying to restrain him. They weren’t fighting back obviously. It was really scaring.”

The man got away from the employees, ran back to the plane and tried to get inside again, police said.

“We’re all standing there sort of in disbelief, watching the ground staff get beaten up – you know, people trying to pull him back,” Murray recalled.

The man initially became irate and pushed past multiple employees inside the terminal when he learned he had missed an earlier flight, according to police.

He is now banned from all Jet-Star and Quantas flights.

