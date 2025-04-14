SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to Salem for shots fired Monday morning.

Police say at least 66 shots were fired on Albion Street in the city’s Gallows Hill Neighborhood.

Officials say dozens of shell casings were found scattered and the front windshield of an Uber was hit.

Troy Schleller, who heard the gunshots, said this isn’t typical for the area.

Police questioned three men, who they say told officers were getting into an Uber. That’s when three other men opened fire on them.

When the windshield of the Uber was shot, no one was hit. The Uber driver says he has no idea why it happened.

“When they [came] into my car, they open the first door,” said the Uber driver. “They [shot] at here, but I don’t know what happened.”

Investigators say the suspects took off, and that the danger has passed. They’re still working to find the gunmen.

“I think it’s a one off,” said Schleller. “I mean, there’s just been fights and stupid [stuff] like that, never people randomly shooting down a street. That’s stupid.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)