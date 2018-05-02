MELBOURNE, FL (WHDH) — Siblings typically hate to share food and it’s no different for giraffes.

Sprinkle, a resident giraffe at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, wanted a taste of her brother Floyd’s breakfast Tuesday. However, Floyd wasn’t interested in giving up the tasty greens to his baby sister.

The giraffes’ mom eventually stepped in to help the feuding siblings.

A video posted to the zoo’s Facebook account received over 10,000 views.

