NEW YORK (WHDH) - Police are searching for an attempted burglary suspect caught on camera following a woman and trying to gain access to her apartment in New York City’s Bronx borough last month.

Surveillance video shared by the New York City Police Department on Wednesday showed the victim scrambling to unlock her door while looking down the hallway of the apartment building on E. 168 Street and Sherman Avenue around 2 a.m. on Sept. 23.

As she takes a step into her apartment, the suspect appears in the hallway and begins to run toward her.

The victim quickly shuts the door as the suspect reaches it.

He then tries to turn the doorknob before walking back down the hallway.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered.

