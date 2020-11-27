GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (WHDH) — A dash cam video captured the terrifying moment a van slammed into a parked police cruiser, causing a chain reaction crash with cars pulled over on the side of the highway in Grand Prairie Texas last Saturday.

A police sergeant who saw a stranded vehicle along Interstate 30 pulled over to block traffic as the driver waited for a friend to arrive with a spare tire to replace his flat one.

The friend soon came and a backup officer blocked traffic for the their car.

Just moments later, a van crashed into one of the squad cars and overturned, causing a chain reaction crash with the parked vehicles on the side of the highway.

Police say the driver had fallen asleep at the wheel after a long shift.

The sergeant helped the driver break free from his vehicle.

There were no reported injuries.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)