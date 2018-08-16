Video captures wrong-way driver speeding from Medford into Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A man driving through Medford on Sunday night captured shocking cellphone video that shows another motorist speeding the wrong way down busy Route 28.

The man who recorded the video, Imani Holland, says the woman was driving along the highway about 9 p.m. as if nothing was wrong, ignoring calls for her to pull over.

“I was worried that a car was going to run right into her because it was so dark,” he told 7News.

Holland says the woman turned the wrong way onto the northbound side of the highway and just kept going.

“I was just trying to get her attention,” he said. “I was just laying on my horn to notify other people on the other side of the road and try to get her attention.”

Holland and two of his friends were in the car shouting at the woman to pull over but he says she didn’t seem to hear them.

“She just kept her two hands on the steering wheel and she just kept on pushing,” he said.

Holland says she was driving the wrong way for what seemed like a minute or two. Finally, he says she pulled into assembly row in Somerville.

“At the end, she just pulled into Assembly Park like it was an everyday thing,” he said. “I don’t even think she realized she was on the wrong side of the road.”

No injuries were reported. The woman has not been identified.

