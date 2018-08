BOSTON (WHDH) - A couple dancing to “Footloose” at a hotel in Boston Tuesday night lost their footing and tumbled into the harbor.

The couple was attending a live music event at the Boston Harbor Hotel when they fell over a wire barrier and splashed into the water.

Alex Day, who shared the video with 7News, says no one was hurt.

