PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Video evidence was shown and both a bishop and a wedding videographer testified as trial proceedings continued Wednesday for the man accused in connection with a shooting at a wedding in Pelham, New Hampshire in 2019.

Both the bride and the bishop were shot. Roughly four years after the shooting, video this week provided a first look at what happened inside the New England Pentecostal Church.

Dale Holloway is facing two counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

In video played in court, the wedding can be seen proceeding before shots ring out.

“The bishop went down. I went down also because I feared for my life at that point,” said the bride’s brother-in-law James Merchant. “I was that close.”

Merchant had been recording the wedding.

Wounded by gunfire, both the bride and the bishop survived the attack.

Speaking this week, the 79-year-old bishop told the jury what he experienced as he was shot just below his throat.

Bishop Stanley Choate said the gunman first raised a gun, pointing it at his upper body.

“I put up my hands trying to talk him down and he shot anyway,” Choate said.

Prosecutors said Holloway opened fire because, days earlier, the groom’s son murdered Holloway’s stepdad.

The 41-year-old Holloway is representing himself at this trial, which began earlier this week. He has told the judge he is planning an insanity defense.

The bride, who was shot in the arm, is expected to testify at some point.

