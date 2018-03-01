SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — A Texas man is going viral for his confrontation with another driver.

While a driver filmed a truck in front of him, the vehicle hit a barrier on the road, causing smoke and dust to go flying into the air.

That’s when the man filming gets out to go face-to-face with the driver of that truck.

“Hey man, you done driving. Get out of the car. You done driving, that’s it. Get out the car, get out the car, you done that’s it. Get out you drunk,” the man yelled.

The 61-year-old driver of the truck was placed under arrest and is facing charges of driving while impaired.

The man who taped the encounter is going viral, with the video being viewed more than 700,000 times.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)