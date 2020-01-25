Video of baby ‘singing’ AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’ goes viral

A father’s unique video of his baby “covering” a rock classic is going viral, getting more than a million views on YouTube in little more than a week.

Matt MacMillan used sounds his son Ryan made to create the cover of AC/DC’s “Thunderstruck,” spending a year recording Ryan to get 80 clips he could turn into a library of notes.

“I made a conscious effort to try and record every single sound he made. Just so I could get all the notes that I could for a song,” Matt MacMillan said.

Matt used other noises Ryan made as well, making his sneeze into a cymbal smash and his floor slaps into a snare drum. The process took a long time, he said.

“My wife is somewhat relieved that I finished it, because when I was editing she would think the kids were crying upstairs and she would come upstairs and check,” Matt said.

But while it was time-consuming, the project was also a release.

“I think raising young kids can definitely be frustrating at times,” MacMillan said. “It’s all worth it in the end… the joy that he sees, watching the video, just listening to music.”

And Matt said he has plans for more recordings, as well as just keeping his kids involved with making music.

“I got a ukulele recently and recently learned Old McDonald on it,” Matt said. “[Ryan] and his sister, his big sister Ella will dance around while I play it. They enjoy music, yes”

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)