LONDON (WHDH) — The Duchess of Sussex broke princess protocol when she shut a car door herself during her first solo outing as a royal.

The former Meghan Markle attending the Royal Academy of Art in London for the Oceania Exhibit had social media buzzing after video captured by People Magazine’s Simon Perry showed her closing her car door.

Watch: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has arrived @royalacademy for her first solo royal outing — the opening of the Oceania exhibition #royal #meghanmarkle pic.twitter.com/HWSVbuy7RJ — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) September 25, 2018

One royal watcher quickly tweeted: “A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done!”

Another wrote: “First time I’ve seen an on-duty princess shut her own car door…”

Others came to her defense, tweeting that she is “completely down to earth and humble.”

The move is a subtle break in protocol for a royal but it’s not the first time she has closed a car door.

While arriving at Kenginston Palace last week for her first official Palace luncheon, she closed her own door then too.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)