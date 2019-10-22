Video of medicinal pot purchase shown in trial of man charged in state trooper’s death

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Prosecutors presented new evidence Tuesday in the trial of a driver accused of hitting and killing a state trooper while THS was in his system in 2016.

Prosecutors with the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office said surveillance video shows David Njuguna buying medical marijuana at a dispensary in Brookline before the deadly crash.

They say Njuguna had THC in his system when he slammed into Trooper Thomas Clardy’s cruiser while Clardy was conducting a traffic stop on the Mass Pike in Charlton.

Njuguna’s attorney says his client had a seizure before the crash.

Clardy was an 11-year veteran of the force who left behind a wife and six children.

