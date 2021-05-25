Video of Plymouth beach brawl draws ire from residents

PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Video of a beach brawl on White Horse Beach in Plymouth that attracted more than 100 spectators is drawing concern from the people who live nearby.

In the video, the crowd of about 150 people is whipped into a frenzy as the two gloved fighters went toe-to-toe Sunday afternoon.

“The whole town is up in arms about this, everybody in this area, they’re up in arms,” said Christine Criasca who lives along the shore.

Police suspect the fight was organized because the two fighters were wearing boxing gloves.

On Tuesday, the Board of Selectmen took public feedback after word of the fight spread.

People say it is part of a widespread problem of teens trashing the beach and breaking the law. They say there is simply not enough enforcement.

“It’s another message you can come to the beach, you can have open containers, you can smoke pot openly, and you can fight… even with boxing gloves,” said concerned resident Kevin Doyle. “So, it’s really a concern for the neighbors down here and it should be for all the residents.”

In response to the concern, the city is putting a new parking program into effect in an attempt to curb the crowds and police said they will be ramping up their presence there as well.

Many said they were disappointed that it has come to this.

“Having to call the police or having people towed away, we don’t want to do that and ruin someone’s day,” Criasca said. “But, you have to respect the people that live down here.”

A similar fight happened at Narragansett Town Beach around the same time. Police there say 400 to 500 people were there and eight were arrested. It is unclear if there is any connection between the two.

