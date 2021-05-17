Video: Off-duty bouncer grabs man after failed robbery in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - After a man who attempted to rob a Dorchester convenience store, an off-duty bouncer grabbed him until police arrived, officials said.

Paul Desmond, 38, attempted to grab cash out of the register at a 7-11 when the clerk rang up his items, police said. But the clerk slammed the register shut and when Desmond tried to leave, the man in line behind Desmond grabbed him.

“I am a bouncer, I work in clubs, I am used to it,” the man told 7News.

Police arrested Desmond. At his arraignment, Monday, Desmond’s attorney said Desmond has substance abuse problems and had relapsed.

