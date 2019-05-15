Video released of man shoved off bus in murder case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police in Las Vegas have released security video they say shows a woman shoving a 74-year-old man off a public bus after witnesses say he asked her to be nice to other passengers.
The video shows Serge Fournier landing face-first on a sidewalk east of downtown on March 21. He died April 23.
The Clark County coroner ruled Fournier’s death a homicide resulting from his injuries.
Authorities arrested 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop on May 6. She has been charged with murder and remains jailed on $100,000 bail pending a preliminary hearing of evidence May 21.
A public defender who represented Bishop in court May 7 didn’t immediately respond Wednesday to messages.
A department statement says investigators still seek witnesses to the March 21 incident.
(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)