MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released video shows the moment a Tufts University student was taken into custody by ICE Tuesday.

The president of Tufts said the administration has learned that an international graduate student was taken into custody by federal authorities, and that her visa was taken away.

Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish national with an F-1 visa, was going to meet friends to break her Ramadan fast when she was detained near her Somerville home, according to her attorney Mahsa Khanbabai.

“We are unaware of her whereabouts and have not been able to contact her. No charges have been filed against Rumeysa to date that we are aware of. I filed a habeas petition requesting that she not be moved out of the District of MA which was granted by Judge Talwani last night,” Khanbabai said in a statement.

Tufts put out a statement following the arrest, saying “the university had no pre-knowledge of this incident and did not share any information with federal authorities prior to the event […] and the location where this took place is not affiliated with Tufts University.”

Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne said in a statement that the agents involved were not Somerville police officers.

This comes as students from other universities around the country are also being detained by ICE. A doctor and professor at Brown University, Dr. Rasha Alawieh, was recently deported. Alawieh was on her way back to the U.S. from Lebanon when she was detained at Logan Airport.

Despite having a visa and a federal judge ordering Alawieh not to be moved, she was sent back to Lebanon. Homeland Security officials said Alawieh openly admitted to supporting a Hezbollah leader.

“Disgusting that it happens anywhere in this country, that people are taken away and they don’t know where they’re going and their families don’t know where they are

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)