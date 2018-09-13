VIDEO: Roaring blazes devour homes in Lawrence after gas explosions

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A pair of homes in Lawrence, including a massive multi-family home, were devoured by flames after gas-related explosions sparked roaring blazes Thursday night.

As many as 70 structures in neighborhoods in Lawrence, North Andover and Andover were damaged or leveled.

A home on Jefferson Street caught fire around 5 p.m. and was quickly burnt to a crisp.

A multi-level home on Springfield Street was destroyed as smoke and fierce flames relentlessly shot from the roof.

At least 10 people were hurt in total.

