Video shows alleged shoplifters beating Boston wig store owner

BOSTON (WHDH) - A wig shop owner was left bruised and bloodied after he said several people shoplifting from his store in Boston attacked him.

Two women and a man ran out of Wig World on Temple Place, carrying stolen merchandise to two other people waiting outside in broad daylight, store owner James Han said. Han chased the alleged shoplifters down and managed to tackle one man, but was beaten and punched by the group, he added.

“I try not to get emotional too much but it was a reaction,” explained Han. “I have two kids. I have a wife at home, so this is how I make my living.”

The group has been at his shop before, striking three times in the past two months, according to the shop owner. The group has allegedly gotten away with several hundred dollars worth of wigs.

“The first one, I just thought it was random,” Han said. “But when it happened last week and again yesterday, it was pretty obvious.”

The suspects fled the scene. Boston police are now investigating.

