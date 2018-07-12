TUSCON, Ariz. (WHDH) – An alleged robber was taken down by Arizona restaurant employees after he threatened them with a knife.

One employee was seen on camera grabbing a chair to hit the suspect with while others jumped into action to help hold the robber down until authorities arrived.

Two employees were injured during the incident.

The suspect was taken into custody.

