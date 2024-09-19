AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Video from a 7NEWS viewer on Wednesday showed a bear eating from a bird feeder in Amherst.

The video shows the bear eating from the feeder for well over a minute before crawling through a gap in a fence and leaving the area.

MassWildlife on its website estimates the state’s black bear population to be close to 4,500.

Bears tend to make between mid-June and mid-July, according to MassWildlife, before heading to their dens between mid-November and early December.

The state provides a list of tips to avoid negative interactions between humans and bears. Among tips, officials advise residents to remove bird feeders at the first sign of bear activity.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)