DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - A surveillance camera captured a car smashing into a building in Dracut last month.

The vehicle slammed into a tailor shop on Lakeview Avenue on Sept. 28.

The impact left a large hole in the building, which has since been boarded up.

No additional information was immediately available.

A woman on her way to pick up her wedding dress wound up crashing into the Dracut tailor shop where she was going to be fitted after being rear-ended.

The woman said she was excited to get the dress after canceling her wedding due to COVID-19 last year, but a car rear-ended her SUV and pushed her into the wall of Elegant Tailoring and Design.

“It was terrifying, it was very very scary,” said Maria Peres, the tailor shop’s owner. “I thought the shop was going to fall.”

Neither Peres or the other two customers in the store were hurt and they helped free the bride-to-be from her car after the airbags went off. She was also unhurt.

And she was able to come back the next week and finally get her dress.

