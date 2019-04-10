Video shows car crashing through Mansfield bakery

MANSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released surveillance video shows the chaos as a driver attempting to park at White’s Bakery in Mansfield barrels into the store.

The car continued through the front entrance and into a display, finally coming to a rest at the back of the store.

“In the moment what I remember most was the sound,” said White’s Bakery Manager Tracy Carifa.

Carifa was there when this happened last week. She says one customer had just come in the door and that customer had to leap out of the way as the driver just barely pulled the car to the right to avoid her.

“To rewatch that footage, it’s just so stunning that no one was injured,” Carifa said.

Mansfield police say the elderly woman had a medical episode and her foot slipped on the gas.

She sat in the car for several minutes before officers helped her out and found her a place to sit.

“She was obviously very shaken, just head-in-her-hands sobbing,” Carifa said. “We were very grateful she was not hurt.”

There were no injuries, and the store was able to open the next day, albeit with a slightly different look.

They say business is as good as ever and what could have been a disaster has turned quite the story among customers.

“All the Easter business we’re getting and folks coming in to place their orders, it’s really all we’ve been talking about since last week,” said Carifa with a laugh.

