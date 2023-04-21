BOSTON (WHDH) - Video recently released by the Boston Police Department shows a driver veering onto a sidewalk, nearly hitting a pedestrian walking nearby earlier this month.

A police report said the incident happened in the area of Herald Street and Washington Street shortly before 5 p.m. on April 6.

Video of the scene shows the driver jump the curb to get around traffic and away from police, who were trying to conduct a traffic stop, according to the police report.

As the driver speeds down the sidewalk, a pedestrian can be seen pressing themselves against a wall to avoid the car. Video then shows the driver getting back onto the road.

Police were stuck behind several cars. Though one officer ran down the street as the rogue driver turned onto Washington Street, the car and its driver were able to get away.

Police said they did not chase the car after it turned onto Washington Street because it was going too fast.

In their report, police said they initially queried a license plate attached to the car — a silver Acura. The plate, instead, came back as belonging on a yellow BMW SUV.

Police said they activated their emergency lights and sirens in an attempt to stop the car before its driver eventually drove onto the sidewalk.

The police report did not say whether officers later located the car or made any arrests.

