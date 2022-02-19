MARSHFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is facing charges after crashing his car through a fence and landing in a Marshfield skate park Wednesday, officials said.

Video shows the driver speeding through a parking lot, barely missing parked cars. The car then goes airborne, knocks over a fence and lands in the Uncle Bud skate park.

The driver was taken to the hospital with a severe leg injury and will face charges, police said.

