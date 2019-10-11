BEDFORD, Ohio (WHDH) — A car that veered off the roadway nearly hit a young girl as she got off a school bus in Bedford, Ohio.

Emma Davison had just stepped off the bus when the driver frantically yelled at her to get back on. One moment later, a car went speeding by on the girl’s lawn.

“It was very close. It like just missed the bus,” Davison recalled. “I actually came in and started crying because I knew that what could have happened didn’t happen if my bus driver didn’t call me back in.”

The girl’s mother shaken by the incident says she’s relieved that it wasn’t worse.

“If her bus driver hadn’t had the foresight to yell and be paying attention, we would have a different situation today,” she said.

Officers cited the driver of the car, 39-year-old Lonnie Tole, for reckless operation.

He allegedly told them his brakes weren’t working but police say he was able to park his car safely at home, so there’s no credence that he didn’t have brakes.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)