TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment a cement truck tipped over at a construction site in Taunton Tuesday, sending workers in the area rushing to safety.

The incident happened Tuesday morning near Jefferson Street.

SKY7-HD was later over the scene, showing the truck resting on its side.

Taunton fire officials said the truck’s driver was able to get out of the truck without help before being taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Everyone else was able to get out of the way as the truck started to roll.

