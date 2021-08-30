(WHDH) — Video captured the moment the Coast Guard rescued a fisherman who was having a medical emergency off the coast of Cape Cod on Sunday.

The Coast Guard First District watchstanders received a report from the 65-foot fishing vessel Direction of a crewmember who was experiencing diabetic-related conditions and needed assistance, according to the Coast Guard.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew launched and safely hoisted the fisherman.

He was transferred to EMS in Barnstable before being taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

His current condition has not been released.

