Video shows coffee shop customers ignoring social distancing guidelines in Colorado

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (WHDH) — Customers at a Colorado coffee shop ignored social distancing guidelines as they gathered near each other without face masks and gloves on Sunday morning.

Video of the crowded scene inside the C&C Coffee and Kitchen Store went viral on social media.

The customers failed to abide by the governor’s stay-at-home order, which remains in effect until May 27.

As of Sunday, Colorado had reported 19,703 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 971 deaths.

Click here for more coronavirus coverage.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)