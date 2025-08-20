WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Worcester recently released more police body camera video of a chaotic ICE arrests that happened in May.

In a newly released video, ICE confront and arrest a woman holding a baby.

A group of neighbors tried to stop the arrest form happening.

The woman’s teenage daughter and a city councilor were taken into custody and later released.

