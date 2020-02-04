LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (WHDH) — A curious puppy started a house fire in Los Alamos, New Mexico after it tipped over an ironing board and other items onto a heater floor grate last Wednesday.

Video of the incident showed nine-month-old Kahuna leaning up against the ironing board when it suddenly fell to the ground.

Kahuna scurried to a nearby couch as an older canine named Paige stood up to see what happened.

The ironing board and other items that fell onto the heater floor grate began to melt before flames broke out about an hour later, according to fire officials.

Paige had left the room but Kahuna remained on the couch.

Firefighters responding to the house fire rescued the two dogs and extinguished the flames.

The Los Alamos Fire Department is reminding homeowners to not place combustible items on or within three feet of heating devices or heat-producing appliances, especially when pets are left home alone.

