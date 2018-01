PELHAM, NH (WHDH) — Police in Pelham, New Hampshire shared a video on Facebook to show the dangers of distracted driving.

They said a driver was texting behind the wheel when she narrowly missed hitting a telephone pole, then spun around.

There was no oncoming traffic and no one was hurt, police said.

The woman now faces over $400 in fines.

