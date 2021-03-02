DELAND, Fla. (WHDH) — Deputies ran into a retention pond to rescue a 73-year-old driver as her car sank in Deland, Florida on Saturday night.

Dramatic video showed deputies Nicholas Maletto and Patrick O’Melia pulling the back door of the vehicle open before grabbing ahold of the woman inside and bringing her safely to shore.

O’Melia was also able to grab her purse on the way out.

The driver is said to be doing OK.

How the vehicle ended up in the pond remains under investigation.

