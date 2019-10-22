NEW YORK (WHDH) - A man taken into custody in New York City made a brazen escape from a police cruiser.

The man was one of several people detained while authorities looked for a suspect involved in a shooting in Manhattan’s Upper West Side.

Officers placed him in the back of a police cruiser but he jumped headfirst out an open window.

The man attempted to make a run for it with his handcuffs still on but an officer took him to the ground.

Others raced to help as the man struggled to get free.

The man was eventually carried away.

The officer who tackled the man was treated for a leg injury.

