Video shows dolphins breaching in Buzzards Bay

BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WHDH) — Massachusetts Environmental Police officers captured video of a group of dolphins breaching in the water off southeastern Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The officers were on patrol in Buzzards Bay when they spotted the dolphins jumping clear out of the water.

“Officers met some out-of-towners today while on patrol in Buzzards Bay,” the department said in a Facebook post.

A bottlenose dolphin was spotted several times last week in the Merrimack River in Amesbury and Newburyport.

