BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Cod residents received a round of severe weather early Wednesday morning, with one video capturing hail falling in Bourne.

Thunderstorms swept through the region between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. Though intense at times, the storms cleared by sunrise.

Forecasts called for a dry day across the region for the rest of the day Wednesday with high temperatures in the 60s.

Thursday is expected to bring slightly colder weather, with high temperatures only climbing into the 50s. Overnight lows may dip below 40 degrees.

