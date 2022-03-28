REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - Barks flew when a pair of feisty pups recently encountered the Boston Dynamics robo-pooch in Revere.

Pasta and Pesto gave Spot the robot dog a piece of their minds as Boston Dynamics’ unique invention walked out of a robotics competition at Revere High School.

Boston Dynamics had brought Spot to the school for students to enjoy.

Pasta and Pesto were out on a stroll when they bumped into Spot.

