HOUSTON (WHDH) — Firefighters helped a mother and her three young children down a ladder as their apartment burned behind them.

Nine fire departments showed up to tame the fire.

Officials said dozens of people who lived there are now homeless.

“I’m starting over. It’s hard. Starting over is the hard part. I work but I work hard for everything in that house. It’s just the starting over. Not knowing where to go,” said one resident.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

