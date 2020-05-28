Video shows flames shooting from roof of Green Line train

BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - Flames and smoke could be seen shooting from the roof of a Green Line train at Coolidge Corner in Brookline on Thursday.

Faulty brake resistors on the C Line train sparked the blaze, according to MBTA spokesman Joe Pesaturo.

The fire was quickly knocked down and the train was safely offloaded, Pesaturo said.

Delays of up to 10 minutes were reported on the eastbound side of the tracks.

No additional information was immediately available.

