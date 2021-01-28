Video shows flames shooting out of car parked at Dorchester gas station

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Cellphone video shows flames and smoke shooting out of the trunk of a car parked at a gas station in Dorchester on Thursday.

People rushing to help used a fire extinguisher to put out those flames.

The trunk was completely damaged and pieces of the charred car could be seen scattered on the ground of the Dorchester Avenue gas station.

It is unclear what may have caused the fire.

