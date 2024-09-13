SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly-released video shows the moment a group of good Samaritans helped lift a car off a trapped pedestrian after the man was hit while crossing a street in Somerville Thursday.

The crash happened Thursday morning near the intersection of Broadway and McGrath Highway.

Somerville police said the car hit the man while he was walking across Broadway. Though he was later taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, police and witnesses said the man was initially stuck under the car that hit him.

In traffic camera video, police can be seen moving around the vehicle and the 58-year-old pedestrian.

Construction workers are soon seen rushing to help, working with police to lift the car up on two wheels and drag it to the side of the road, away from the injured man.

One of the workers who aided in the rescue spoke to 7NEWS on Thursday, saying he was glad to help.

“We wake up every morning to come to work and do our work and then, to be able to do that, it’s grateful,” said Anderson Pacheco. “I wish he is good and I wish all the best for him.”

The driver who hit the pedestrian stayed at the scene after the crash. Police did not immediately say whether they will file any charges.

While the police investigation continued, Somerville Police Administrative Captain Jeffrey DiGregorio on Friday morning said the pedestrian was still healing from his injuries.

“[I]t appears he will recover,” DiGregorio said.

