Video shows good Samaritans pulling 2 people from burning car on I-495 in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) – Stunning dash camera video shows a group of good Samaritans running to rescue two passengers who became trapped inside a burning car in Andover Tuesday morning.

The good Samaritans said they were driving down Interstate 495 when they saw the car completely engulfed in flames on the side of the highway.

They slammed on their brakes and pulled two occupants away from the fiery wreck as they waited for first responders to arrive.

One of the good Samaritans, Harold Greer, says he jumped into action when he saw another driver pull over the help the burning car’s occupants.

“I wanted to make sure they were far away from the vehicle and we are safe from the cars flying down the road,” he recalled.

Greg Budgell also stepped in and ran across the highway to lend a hand to the rescue effort.

“I saw the flames and had realized I had to get him out as soon as possible,” he said. “I tried to carry him. I tried to lift him up but I think he had two broken legs and a broken arm. So, I couldn’t really carry him so I said, ‘OK I’ve got to drag you man and it is going to hurt.”

Budgell said he has been in contact with the driver’s family and they told him the driver was due to undergo surgery Wednesday and is expected to be OK.

There has been no word on what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)